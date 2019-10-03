Kids take joyride through Latham streets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TWELVE-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested after they allegedly both drove a stolen Hyundai.

Police discovered the stolen car, a green Hyundai Accent, in a driveway in Latham at about 4.20pm yesterday.

When police located the vehicle, three young people attempted to flee but were caught by police a short time later.

ACT Policing will allege that all three kids admitted their involvement in two burglaries in Latham yesterday.

Police will also allege that a 12-year-old boy was in possession of stolen property and had been driving the Hyundai, and that a 15-year-old girl had also been driving the Hyundai.

Police have seized the Hyundai, which contained property stolen from the two burglaries. The car will be subjected to further examination.

The three juveniles will appear at the ACT Children’s Court.