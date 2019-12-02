Knife-wielding man robs Narrabundah takeaway store

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TAKEAWAY shop was robbed in Narrabundah this morning (December 2) after a knife-wielding man threatened staff and demanded money. 

The robber, who was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, took a purse, a mobile phone and cash.

He fled in a silver-coloured Subaru with NSW registration plates at about 11am.

The offender is described as male, about 183cm (6’) tall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist police, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6467296.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleShots fired through homes near Batemans Bay
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply