Knife-wielding man robs Narrabundah takeaway store

A TAKEAWAY shop was robbed in Narrabundah this morning (December 2) after a knife-wielding man threatened staff and demanded money.
The robber, who was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, took a purse, a mobile phone and cash.
He fled in a silver-coloured Subaru with NSW registration plates at about 11am.
The offender is described as male, about 183cm (6’) tall.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist police, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6467296.