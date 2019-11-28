Labor’s land deals off to the anti-corruption commission

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR controversial land deals by the ACT government have been referred to the new anti-corruption commission.

The referral was from the Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee and, according to the Canberra Liberals, no members, including the Labor MLAs, dissented to the recommendation.

The controversial multi-milliion-dollar deals include the purchase of land near Glebe Park and in West Basin when Andrew Barr was the minister responsible for the Land Development Agency.

“These very serious issues were first referred to the auditor-general by the Canberra Liberals. Obviously, the referral was justified and a thorough investigation by the ACT Integrity Commission is required,” says Opposition Leader Alistair Coe.

An auditor-general’s report at the time on land deals by the ACT originally found: “Transparency, accountability and rigour have been lacking in the processes used by the Land Development Agency for acquiring the three sites and two associated businesses considered in this audit.”