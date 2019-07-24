Large Belconnen building site partially re-opens

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

PART of a large Belconnen building site, which was shut down on July 11, has been re-opened with constructions expected to begin again today (July 24). 

Access Canberra put a Work Stop Notice on the site earlier this month after the site’s building work was inconsistent with the development and building approvals.

Now, Access Canberra says only a small area of the site remains shut down as a result of pending development approval conditions.

Large Belconnen building site shut down

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMorrison sends a firm message to the party
Next articleHow aid and trade trumps war
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply