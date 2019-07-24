Large Belconnen building site partially re-opens

Share Canberra's trusted news:
PART of a large Belconnen building site, which was shut down on July 11, has been re-opened with constructions expected to begin again today (July 24).
Access Canberra put a Work Stop Notice on the site earlier this month after the site’s building work was inconsistent with the development and building approvals.
Now, Access Canberra says only a small area of the site remains shut down as a result of pending development approval conditions.
