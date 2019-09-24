Legislation expands opportunities for nurse practitioners 

NURSE practitioners are now equal to a doctor, dentist or eligible midwife when it comes to being reviewed and credentialed for clinical privileges, says Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. 

The changes come after new legislation was passed in the Legislative Assembly today (September 24). The Health Amendment Bill embeds the term “nurse practitioner” into the Health Act, broadening the workforce opportunities for nurse practitioners in the public and private health and aged care sectors.

Ms Stephen-Smith says this amendment is in recognition of the advanced clinical role nurse practitioners play in the health system.

With more than 45 nurse practitioners registered in the ACT, which is about 10 nurse practitioners for every 100,000 people in the ACT, Ms Stephen-Smith says Canberra’s nurse practitioners represent the highest uptake of nurse practitioners in Australia.

