Lethal safety warning for ACT caravan owners 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACCESS Canberra is warning caravan, motor home and camper trailer owners of a lethal safety risk when operating Suburban Recreational Vehicle Water Heaters after seven models have been affected over the past year.

The heaters affected were manufactured between April 4, 2018, and August 1, 2019, and construction occupations registrar Ben Green says that Canberrans, who believe they may have an affected heater, should stop using it immediately.

“We advise that if you own a vehicle with an affected Suburban Recreational Vehicle Water Heater that you stop using the appliance immediately,” Mr Green says.

“Under certain conditions, these water heaters can generate elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide which may spill into the vehicle. If large concentrations are inhaled, this can be lethal.

“If your model is affected you must stop using the heater immediately and not use it again until it has been rectified by an authorised suburban agent or dealership.”

Access Canberra says people can check if their hot water heater is an affected model by looking at the appliance data plates found under the front cover plate of the heater. Affected models include:

More information at accesscanberra.act.gov.au