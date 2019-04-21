Letters / Disgusted by tram ‘party’

By
CityNews
-

I WAS disgusted that Chief Minister Andrew Barr was reported to have spent $100,000 on celebrations for the opening of the tram.

Every day around the city, we see the homeless sleeping rough on the streets.

We are supposedly an affluent city and the second best in the world to visit and yet we cannot provide crisis accommodation for the homeless and disadvantaged; but our government was willing to spend this amount plus more on a street party. I am even more surprised the Greens would go along with this blatant irresponsible spending of the public purse.

Cedric Bryant, Watson

This is my ‘backyard’

PAUL Costigan’s article on urban architecture (CN, March 28) got me thinking about Canberra as a bush capital, a place where we can be both in the middle of a tranquil forest and in the middle of a vibrant city, the very best of both worlds.

At Paul’s suggestion, I am proud to reclaim the name NIMBY because this city is my backyard. Why are we allowing a few rich and powerful men to build their vision of a skyline for Canberra, to transform our bush capital with towering apartment buildings that overlook our backyards and block our views of the natural environment?

Andrea Wild, Palmerston

 

 

 

