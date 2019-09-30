Letters / Government policies ‘seriously diminish’ our city

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IAN Wood-Bradley has written a well-crafted opinion piece (“Angry voters growl at planners, too”, CN, September 12) about the role that planners can and should play in contributing to the development of cities in general and to Canberra in particular.

It is good to see the Planning Institute getting involved in public debate for a change as it has been missing in action for far too long.

Mr Wood-Bradley notes that Canberra is growing quickly but does not offer any comment on whether this rate of growth is excessive from a sustainability or urban design point of view.

Environmental scientists, ecologists, transport planners and many members of the community think it is, actively encouraged by an ACT government out of step with public opinion.

Mr Wood-Bradley makes a good point that growth need not be on a massive scale as it clearly is in some areas of the city, such as along Northbourne Avenue.

He adds that it could be with a more moderated and graduated density in some established suburbs in ways that reinforce and enhance existing neighbourhood character.

Sadly, quite the opposite has been happening all over Canberra!

At a recent forum at the University of Canberra, highlighting the importance of trees, Caroline Le Couteur MLA showed photographs of new suburbs including Wright, devoid of any trees, with large, indistinguishable houses on small blocks, and negligible open space. The amenity of suburbs like this is conspicuous by its absence and a sad commentary on what is being both approved by the Planning Authority and delivered by developers.

It is hard to recognise any constructive role of planners in this type of development and in many other examples of medium density and high-rise housing across the city.

The ongoing and incisive commentary by Paul Costigan, Michael Moore and Jon Stanhope in “CityNews” about what constitutes planning and development in Canberra is testimony to how this city is being seriously diminished by the policies of this government.

Colin Lyons, Weetangera

Standing up for Andy and Honey

I CAN sympathise with letter writer John Miller’s comments about dogs needing and deserving freedom of movement “off lead” (CN, September 12).

While appreciating that the ACT government does provide dog-walking and fenced-off parks for dogs to have some open space, these can be full of macho dogs with shaved heads, “tatts” on all four legs, a spiky collar and multiple rings on their ears and bellies.

Such dogs are totally unsuitable for both John Miller’s dog Honey and my gentlemanly and well-behaved dog Andy to run around and socialise with. So I also go elsewhere instead. But I dare not say where for fear that the “Dog Gestapo” could be waiting for us as well.

Jim Stoddart, Ngunnawal

Grattan is a ‘role model’

“SEVEN Days” columnist Mike Welsh (CN, September 19) reports ABC journalist Francis Leach taking Michelle Grattan to task for referring to the Prime Minister as “Scomo”.

I doubt if Francis has been around as long as Michelle (she arrived in the Canberra Press Gallery in 1971) and has had an outstanding career, so if anyone has licence to address Morrison as she chooses, it is Michelle. It can be said of her that, like the Queen, “she has seen off almost as many PMs as she’s had dinners”.

I know something about journalism having been an ABC journalist, executive producer and journalism lecturer for more than 50 years (I arrived in Canberra even before Michelle), so my gentle advice to Francis would be; take Michelle Grattan as a professional role model rather than worrying about how she addresses a transient Prime Minister.

Eric Hunter, Cook

Woolly focus on Woolley Street

IT is time for ACT city renewal planners to get back to basics. Their current springtime focus on “tired” Woolley Street, a major street in the western part of central Dickson, promises a short trial of temporary “infrastructure” improvements, peppered with some community participation events and other social outdoor opportunities, especially on weekends.

Hopefully public comfort will be supported by temporary Portaloo-type amenities given that there is still no public toilet in the vicinity of that precinct or at the nearby Dickson bus interchange and busy rail stop. Even the most committed and physically-able active travellers would not relish a 500-metre trek across the Dickson Group Centre to the nearest public toilets, which also close between 9pm and 10pm.

Many attending the planned day and night events may also need to hang around for longer than they wish, too, so adding to demand for such facilities because, by the time these events are up and running, all local suburban buses that go through the Dickson interchange will only be operating at two-hourly intervals on weekends.

Temporary yoga mat furniture, umbrellas, outdoor seating, painted pavements, ground art, potted blossom trees, a street arch, play equipment and short-stay parklets are not substitutes for essential “people” infrastructure that supports and encourages active travel by all age groups, too.

Sue Dyer, Downer