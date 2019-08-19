Letters / Radiation fears from 5G rollout ‘well founded’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Letter writer Dr MURRAY MAY, of Cook, says that Kate Swan’s fears about the rollout of 5G are well founded and that 244 scientists from 41 countries have raised called on the World Health Organization to reduce public exposure to artificial electromagnetic fields and radiation.

KATE Swan’s fears about the rollout of 5G are well founded (“Kate lives in fear of the 5G radiation rollout”, CN, August 15).

Even before the 5G rollout, the 2015 International EMF Scientist Appeal by 244 scientists from 41 countries raised serious concerns and called on the World Health Organization and the UN for immediate measures to reduce public exposure to artificial electromagnetic fields and radiation.

Since then the exposure and evidence has only become stronger. A further group of scientists (245 signatories at this point) has called for a moratorium on the rollout of 5G until the potential hazards for human health and the environment have been investigated by scientists who are independent from industry (5gappeal.eu/).

Communities generally are also becoming more wary, with stop 5G groups forming around Australia, and some moratoriums already applied, as in Brussels and parts of Switzerland for example.

The “CityNews” article refers to the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) “not [being] aware of 5G causing any health risks to humans”. This is hardly reassuring when research on the safety of 5G is minimal, and that which exists suggests considerable reason for concern.

For example, Israeli scientists have shown the higher frequency millimetre waves intended for use with 5G could be a risk for human skin, with sweat ducts in the skin acting as antennas. They have sounded an alarm. Non-thermal biological impacts on the eye are certainly possible which could unleash an epidemic of eye disease.

ARPANSA subscribes to an outdated model that does not recognise “non-thermal effects” and is not committed to a precautionary approach. Further, ARPANSA “does not accept any liability for any injury, loss or damage incurred by use of or reliance on the information provided on [its] website”.

Those seeking further information should visit the US Environmental Health Trust website (ehtrust.org) and the Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association in Australia (orsaa.org).

Dr Murray May, Cook

Jon’s the one

JON Stanhope is a more effective opposition to the ACT government than the entire Canberra Liberal Party combined.

Kim Fischer, Florey

Keep tram off the avenue

A MAJOR factor in saving the important West Basin on Lake Burley Griffin from bad development (and it will be under the City to the Lake Plan) means not letting the Woden tram use Commonwealth Avenue in Stage 2 of the ACT light rail plan.

Even though the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge may have been designed for the possibility of a transport route slung in between the existing bifurcated carriageways, the route is a disaster for a tram line on so many fronts, eg superb trees on the median strip on the south side that will be lost; and the destructive, disruptive, hugely expensive infrastructure required on the bridge itself, as well as along, and especially at each end of the avenue.

The heritage administrators of the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act must not allow themselves to be manipulated by proponents of the use of Commonwealth Avenue for the tram, so as to permit the wanton destruction of the nationally significant cultural landscapes and other heritage items along the avenue.

Save West Basin and Commonwealth Avenue, and get behind the concept of Griffin’s third central crossing for trams, bikes, and pedestrians, with a better, north-facing city-to-lake precinct around Lennox Gardens North and Flynn Place, accessed by tram from the city and Woden.

Jack Kershaw, via email

Supporters unite

BRAVO Ann Cooper for her Vote 1, Costigan! letter in “CityNews” (August 1).

She has written what I have been planning to do for months. I wait every week to read what Paul has brought to our notice and appreciate his views – with which I agree wholeheartedly. He certainly has his finger on the pulse and I, too, have been singing his praises to all who will listen.

We need some sanity brought to the ACT arena and I believe Paul could do that. So, Paul, I add my plea to that of Ann. You would have my vote.

Daphne Harding, Farrer

Drivel and distortion

THE letter from Vi Evans (“They’re no longer refugees”, CN, July 11) is utter misinformation and distortion.

The entire letter is incorrect. A refugee is a person who claims refugee status in a specific country and is fleeing persecution. They claim refugee status when they feel safe. It has nothing to do with the “first” country they arrive in.

The notion that anyone can think that a person would come by boat for weeks and months at sea as an “economic migrant” beggars belief.

The absolute drivel that rape and beatings are assaults performed by fellow refugees is straight from the Peter Dutton book of political drivel.

Australia has broken every UN convention in regard to refugees, and to read this ignorant letter blaming the victim is another black mark on our national disgrace.

Gerry Gillespie, President, Rural Australians for Refugees Queanbeyan