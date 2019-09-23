Letters / Why all dogs need to be on a leash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

I READ John Miller’s letter (CN, September 12) about a Dogs’ Rights Council with both interest and a smile.

I totally understand him wanting to walk his little eight-year-old poodle off leash around his suburb. However, there is a dark side to this idea and, having spoken to some other dog owners, I know I am not the only one to have concerns.

I, too, have a dog – small, black, a bitsa, maybe eight years old and adopted from the Queanbeyan pound a year and a half ago. Gentle and loving, butter wouldn’t melt in its mouth around people and I fell in love with her.

But something sinister must have happened in its past of which I was not aware, and around other dogs whom she doesn’t know, she becomes the Hound of the Baskervilles.

I have taken her to training, I have sought people to help, I have desperately tried to socialise her. And all have failed. I have had to accept that despite my best efforts, maybe you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

On our daily walks, I can divert the (sometimes) whirling dervish on the end of the leash and avoid other dogs if they, too, are on leash. But if I spy a dog off the leash and on the loose up ahead, I now quake in terror as the situation can get, and has got, out of control.

Other dog owners need to know that although their own dog may be well behaved in company, sadly some dogs have issues that have not yet been and maybe cannot be remedied.

These dogs, too, like to go for walks but it isn’t always good for anyone involved if there are other dogs around without physical restraint.

Jan Darby, Gordon

Moore’s metaphor for modern politics

MICHAEL Moore’s column (“When a conscience vote becomes blackmail”, CN, September 12) is a metaphor for modern politics.

The abortion Bill in NSW is a hastily a prepared ideological statement that would, among other things, sanction abortion on the grounds of sex selection, the destruction of a child right up to term, the compelling of medical practitioners and staff to be part of a procedure they quite reasonably consider is an abomination.

I am sure that few Australians would support this grotesque legislation if they knew what it entailed. If fighting this Bill is not worth crossing the floor and risking your political career what is? Some things are above base politics.

Denzil Bourne, Jerrabomberra, NSW

Everyone can make a difference

I AM in favour of children being interested in climate change. Everyone can make a difference in what we do to the environment, especially around our schools and local area.

I collect two shopping bags of plastic bottles and takeaway containers every week around Kambah paths and bus stops.

Robert Doyle, Kambah

Any truth in the rumour?

ARE the rumours true that the ABCTV comedy program “Utopia” is based on the ACT government?

Cedric Bryant, Watson