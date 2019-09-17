Libs paste Health Minister as ‘ignorant’

CANBERRA Liberals have slammed Labor Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith as “ignorant” after the minister failed to answer questions in the Assembly today (September 17).

Opposition health spokesperson Vicki Dunne.

“In Question Time today, the Minister was unable or unwilling to answer basic questions about the performance of ACT hospitals, demonstrating an acute lack of knowledge and commitment to her portfolio,” said shadow health minister Vicki Dunne.

The Liberals said Stephen-Smith wouldn’t answer questions that asked: how Canberra Hospital compared to other similar hospitals in the country; what lessons were learned following the discharging of a police firearm in the emergency department last year; and whether birthing suites were available.

“Given the systemic issues that continue to trouble our hospitals and put patients at risk, the health portfolio should be a leading priority for the Barr government,” Mrs Dunne said.

“The Canberra Liberals had previously complained that the former health minister [Meegan Fitzharris] was not across issues she was responsible for, but this new minister is worse. The community deserves a minister that is committed to supporting doctors, nurses and other staff in their roles.”

