Obituary / Link lost to the early days of self-government

OBITUARY / John Albert Turner AM, February 2, 1939-February 14, 2019

WITH the death of John Turner on February 14, the ACT lost one of its stalwarts and one of the few remaining links with the transition to self-government and the development of a unique ACT administration.

John, who was then working in the Department of the Navy, came to Canberra in the late 1950s with the first post-World War II transfer of Commonwealth departments from Melbourne.

He first became involved with the management of the ACT as part of his work in the Department of the Interior, but his involvement became focused when he transferred to the Department of the Capital Territory, which was created to administer the ACT when Interior was abolished by the Whitlam government in December, 1972.

John was closely involved in the early moves to establish self-government for the Territory during the Whitlam and Fraser governments and was one of the architects of the arrangements of an independent administration for the ACT following the decision by the Hawke Government in October, 1988, to proceed with the introduction of self-government.

While an effective policy adviser, getting things done was John’s outstanding talent, which he demonstrated in his many roles in the ACT administration, particularly as a departmental head.

He was chief executive of the ACT Department of Urban Services (1989-1997) through the early days of self-government and before then served as city manager and general manager of ACTION bus service. He was also involved in managing extensions to the Canberra Hospital. He brought to each of his roles a commitment to excellence and a wealth of practical experience in government administration.

-Advertisement-

In the opinion of many of his colleagues, his contribution to the transition to an effective ACT administration on the introduction of self-government in 1989 cannot be overstated.

Two of John’s many strengths were his quiet leadership style and his calmness under pressure when dealing with difficult situations or difficult people. As one of his more junior colleagues said at John’s funeral on February 23: “Whatever the problem one might have caused, his first reaction was not to apportion blame but rather to say ‘how do we fix this?'”

Relatedly, the other great, but rare, quality John brought to his work was down-to-earth, common sense.

At a time when there is much discussion about the need for public servants to give frank and fearless advice, there could never be any doubt about John’s advice on that score, a quality no doubt appreciated by his wiser ministers. In short, in the view of many of his colleagues, he was an exemplar of public service ideals.

Cricket in the ACT also owes much to John Turner. His involvement started shortly after his arriving in Canberra firstly as a player with Eastlake and then as a member of the ACT Cricket Board, on which he served as chairperson for a record term of 10 years (2000-2010). During that period, which was after his retirement from the ACT Public Service, John was instrumental in achieving the redevelopment of the Manuka Cricket Ground as a first-class venue for cricket, but also as a venue for Australian Rules Football, of which he was a devoted follower of the Collingwood Football Club.

He was chairman of Communities@Work Inc, 2003-2010 and awarded life membership in 2010.

He served as a director of the ACT Electricity and Water Authority (ACTEW) from 1984 to 2000 and chaired Ecowise Environment (an ACTEW subsidiary).

He was chairman of the Interim Gungahlin Development Authority; deputy chair of the ACT Tourism Commission and a director of Totalcare Industries Ltd.

In 2015 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday honours for “significant service to the community through policy direction and reform in public administration, and the social welfare sector, and to cricket”.

John is survived by his widow Kath and his three children Richard, Meredith and Philip. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him .