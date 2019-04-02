Liz soldiers on despite rare cancer

A LOCAL advisory firm is calling for donations after one of their staff members, Elizabeth Pickworth, was diagnosed with a rare cancer, which affects less than one person in 1.5 million.

The 31-year-old mother-of-one was diagnosed with advanced stage five cancer of the Thymus gland in early December.

The location of the cancer, above her heart and around her major arteries, meant the surgery would be risky so Elizabeth was put on a chemotherapy regimen before Christmas. It was not effective and she will be sent into major surgery in April.

There is a chance Elizabeth’s left side diaphragm will be paralysed for the rest of her life following surgery. She will also undergo months of radiotherapy to try and target the remaining tumour.

Elizabeth is remaining positive and says: “Half the battle is psychological, so if I win that side of things, everything else is not as hard.”

In the lead up to the surgery Elizabeth’s work, Proximity, is encouraging people to donate so she can get as much rest after surgery and not have to worry about finances for a while. The company is hoping to raise $100,000 and have already raised almost $11,000.

Proximity’s chief operating officer says: “Liz means the world to us and although we are supporting her as much as possible, it would be wonderful to see people in our community – far and wide – find it in their hearts to donate to such a wonderful cause.”

Donations to treat.rarecancers.org.au