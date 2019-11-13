Local Town Crier shoots for world record

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON Sunday (November 17), Canberra Town Crier Joseph McGrail-Bateman will attempt to beat the archery Guinness World Record for the fastest time to shoot 10 arrows.

A spokesperson from the Tuggeranong Archery Club, where Mr McGrail-Bateup practises, says the process of reaching for an arrow, setting it up on the bow with proper form, aiming, and getting ready for the shot, quickly, is quite complex.

The record is currently held by Hamish Murray (UK), who successfully shot 10 (scoring) arrows into a target 18m away in one minute and five seconds. The target face size was 40cm and the record was set in the UK on September 2015.

A very confident Mr McGrail-Bateup will be making his official record attempt at 11am, on Sunday at the Tuggeranong Archery Club’s indoor range after its “come and try” event.