Local Town Crier shoots for world record

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Joseph McGrail-Bateman will attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

ON Sunday (November 17), Canberra Town Crier Joseph McGrail-Bateman will attempt to beat the archery Guinness World Record for the fastest time to shoot 10 arrows. 

A spokesperson from the Tuggeranong Archery Club, where Mr McGrail-Bateup practises, says the process of reaching for an arrow, setting it up on the bow with proper form, aiming, and getting ready for the shot, quickly, is quite complex.

The record is currently held by Hamish Murray (UK), who successfully shot 10 (scoring) arrows into a target 18m away in one minute and five seconds. The target face size was 40cm and the record was set in the UK on September 2015.

A very confident Mr McGrail-Bateup will be making his official record attempt at 11am, on Sunday at the Tuggeranong Archery Club’s indoor range after its “come and try” event.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply