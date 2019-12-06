Locals send ‘Pamper-Pack’ love to drought battlers

Teagan and Vicki Day, of Tony Innaimo Transport, in front of some of the wrapped pallets with Felicia Pirie, of The Pilates Centre, whose clients had donated 22 “Pamper Pack” boxes.

A TRUCK loaded with 21 pallets of shoe-box-sized “Pamper Packs” left Fyshwick for Orange yesterday (December 6), its load destined for distribution to women who have been doing it tough during the drought.

The shipment was organised by Vicki and Teagan Day, Tony Innaimo Transport.
“Various businesses and individuals had sent out the plea from their offices, studios, premises and homes for shoe boxes to be packed with all sorts of goodies that would brighten the day for those whose lives were being blighted by the ongoing lack of rain,” says helper Ann Darbyshire, of Hughes.
“There were toiletries, yummy things to eat, gift vouchers and each shoe box was wrapped in newspapers or magazines from the area they were sent from so the recipients could feel the love from afar.”

 

 

