Longest bushfire season since 2003

THE 2018/19 bushfire season is the longest declared bushfire season since 2003, according to ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) commissioner Dom Lane.

Traditionally, the bushfire season commences on October 1 and runs through until March 31 but this year, Mr Lane says the bushfire season started a month early on September 1 and will now finish a month later on April 30.

Over the bushfire season Mr Lane says the ACT has received rain, although not of a duration to make a long-lasting impact on current soil dryness.

“As we progress through March we are still experiencing days of elevated fire danger (into the very high rating) in the ACT and parts of NSW,” he says.