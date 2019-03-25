Longest bushfire season since 2003

By
CityNews
-

THE 2018/19 bushfire season is the longest declared bushfire season since 2003, according to ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) commissioner Dom Lane. 

Traditionally, the bushfire season commences on October 1 and runs through until March 31 but this year, Mr Lane says the bushfire season started a month early on September 1 and will now finish a month later on April 30.

Over the bushfire season Mr Lane says the ACT has received rain, although not of a duration to make a long-lasting impact on current soil dryness.

“As we progress through March we are still experiencing days of elevated fire danger (into the very high rating) in the ACT and parts of NSW,” he says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWorld-class performance marks ensemble’s anniversary
Next articleNSW result gives federal Liberals a boost in the mind games
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply