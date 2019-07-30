Lorraine will head new drug and alcohol court

Lorraine Walker will head the ACT’s first Drug and Alcohol Court (DAC)

CHIEF Magistrate for the ACT, Lorraine Walker will head the ACT’s first Drug and Alcohol Court (DAC) after being appointed an acting Judge of the ACT Supreme Court today (July 30). 

Ms Walker will begin in the role on August 1, with the Drug and Alcohol Court set to run at the end of this year.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says Ms Walker brings a wealth of experience to the role, from nine years as a Magistrate and then Chief Magistrate for the territory.

“Her professionalism and reputation ensures that this appointment will benefit the Supreme Court, the legal sector, and the wider ACT community,” he says. 

“Ms Walker is well-respected throughout the ACT legal profession and is known to have a strong commitment to therapeutic jurisprudence.”

To take Ms Walker’s place in the Magistrates Court, Mr Ramsay has announced that sitting Magistrate Mr Glenn Theakston has been appointed as Acting Chief Magistrate. He will also begin in the role on August 1. 

 

 

