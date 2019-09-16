Lots for volunteers to do on Community Day

The Community Day mural.

IN conjunction with Calwell High School, the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME) worked with about 35 Lendlease volunteers to paint a mural, refresh artwork, build seating and garden. 

AIME is one of more than 100 national causes selected as part of Lendlease Foundation’s annual Community Day initiative, now in its 24th year. Projects are selected by employees in areas or with organisations where Lendlease has a current or future presence. 

Volunteers help out with some gardening during Community Day.

Cate Harris, Lendlease group head of sustainability and Lendlease Foundation: “Community Day offers our people the chance to choose where they want to have a meaningful and positive impact, volunteering their time and skills to make a difference. 

“Since 1996, we have supported activities ranging from working with schools to upgrade facilities, to cleaning and landscaping public spaces and refurbishing community facilities.”

