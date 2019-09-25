Loud builders hit with fines

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO builders have been hit with a fine from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) after Lyneham and Kingston residents complained about noise coming from nearby building sites.

Each builder was fined $1000 for working outside of permitted hours, and now the EPA is reminding other builders of their responsibilities to operate within the law or risk a fine.

The ACT is divided into noise zones based on land uses listed in the Territory Plan, according to the EPA, who says the noise standards permit the highest noise levels in industrial areas and the lowest levels in residential areas.

In industrial, city and town centres the EPA says high noise levels are allowed between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Sunday and on public holidays. At other times the noise from building work must not be above the noise standard.

Noise from building work in all other areas is permitted within 7am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday. At other times, including public holidays, the noise from building work must not be above the noise standard.

More information about noise standards is available at act.gov.au/noise