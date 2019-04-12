‘Lucky’ police woman misses being hit

AN “extremely lucky” police woman jumped out of the way when a driver allegedly drove at her in Gowrie on Saturday (April 6).

The woman was with other police members who were conducting random breath tests on the side of Isabella Drive at about 11.20pm.

Around this time, police directed a dark red/maroon Mazda 323 into the RBT lane on the side of the road.

When directed to enter the lane, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the woman who was standing near the road. She jumped out of the way just in time to avoid being hit before the vehicle drove away at speed down Hambidge Crescent, Chisholm.

Police have since seized the vehicle and are now looking to identify the driver.

Officer in Charge of Tuggeranong Police Station Greg O’Ryan says he is disappointed with the driver’s actions.

“Endangering members of the public and endangering police simply because you don’t want to be subjected to a roadside breath screening is unacceptable and irresponsible behaviour,” he says.

“The police member involved is extremely lucky she wasn’t seriously injured due to the driver’s recklessness.

“Driving at police, failing to stop when directed by police – these are serious offences, and police are actively pursuing several lines of enquiry to identify the driver involved.”

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage or information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6382252.