Major damage in apartment balcony blaze

By
CityNews
-
The blackened balcony of the Flemington Road apartment blaze. Photo: ACT Fire & Rescue

 

THE balcony of a Flemington Road apartment block in Franklin sustained major damage from an extensive fire this afternoon. 

Multiple callers to Triple Zero reported black smoke coming from the building.

ACT Fire & Rescue has extinguished the blaze on the balcony of a first-floor apartment.

They say the balcony sustained major damage and neighbouring apartments sustained smoke damage. All apartments were vacant at the time of the fire.

Atmospheric monitoring and air-ventilation operations have been undertaken to ensure the area is safe.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT teen driver caught doing nearly 200km/h
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply