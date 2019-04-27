Major damage in apartment balcony blaze

THE balcony of a Flemington Road apartment block in Franklin sustained major damage from an extensive fire this afternoon.

Multiple callers to Triple Zero reported black smoke coming from the building.

ACT Fire & Rescue has extinguished the blaze on the balcony of a first-floor apartment.

They say the balcony sustained major damage and neighbouring apartments sustained smoke damage. All apartments were vacant at the time of the fire.

Atmospheric monitoring and air-ventilation operations have been undertaken to ensure the area is safe.