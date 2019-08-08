Major production dances through space

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OPENING tonight at The Playhouse, Quantum Leap will present their major production for 2019, “Filling the Space”.

Former Ql2 dancers James Batchelor and Eliza Sanders have returned to Canberra from busy dance careers, to choreograph this year’s show alongside artistic director Ruth Osborne.

The large ensemble of dancers will present three works exploring the themes of space and architecture, of spaces filling and emptying and of how people manipulate the space around them and how the space they occupy manipulates them both physically and emotionally. Architectural features from the Nishi building will be incorporated via projections into the work.

In a winter season focused on space of all kinds, both locally and internationally, this is QL2’s forum to present their work on space.

“Filling the Space”, Canberra Playhouse, 7pm, Thursday to Saturday, August 8-10 and 2pm, Saturday, Aug 10, with a school matinee at 10.30am on Friday, August 9. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.