Major production dances through space

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
From Ruth Osborne’s “Naturally made man”. Photo: Samara Purnell

OPENING tonight at The Playhouse, Quantum Leap will present their major production for 2019, “Filling the Space”.

Former Ql2 dancers James Batchelor and Eliza Sanders have returned to Canberra from busy dance careers, to choreograph this year’s show alongside artistic director Ruth Osborne.

The large ensemble of dancers will present three works exploring the themes of space and architecture, of spaces filling and emptying and of how people manipulate the space around them and how the space they occupy manipulates them both physically and emotionally. Architectural features from the Nishi building will be incorporated via projections into the work.

In a winter season focused on space of all kinds, both locally and internationally, this is QL2’s forum to present their work on space.

“Filling the Space”, Canberra Playhouse, 7pm, Thursday to Saturday, August 8-10 and 2pm, Saturday, Aug 10, with a school matinee at 10.30am on Friday, August 9. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNew gallery makes space for Sidney Nolan
Next articleDenman Prospect IGA closing, says staff
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply