Man assaults cop after being refused club entry

A TURNER man assaulted a police officer when he was being arrested at a night club in Civic on Friday (December 13) morning. 

The man, a 21-year-old, was kicked out of a night club by its security guards at about 2.33am.

He then allegedly attempted to get back into the club at about 2.40am but was refused entry. The man began arguing with security and police took him into custody. A police officer was assaulted during the arrest.

The man has been charged with remaining in the vicinity of licensed premises after being removed, resisting arrest and assault. He will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court in January.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage filmed on London Circuit between Northbourne Avenue and the bus interchange between 2.30am and 2.45am on Friday to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6472472.

