Man busted with almost $30,000 worth of drugs

A MAN was allegedly caught with almost 7 litres of a liquid believed to be gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a psychoactive drug.
Police say it’s estimated to have a street value of $27,600.
The man, a 34-year-old was also found with a conducted electrical weapon and $4400 of cash in two of his bags.
He faces the ACT Magistrates Court today (August 29) on charges including trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
ACT Policing urges people with information regarding drug dealers to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be provided anonymously on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD says "The Australian Dream" is a movie we should all see. It offers mind food to help us think not about an us-and-a-them but about an all-embracing us, regardless of race, skin colour, place of birth or ancestry.