Man busted with almost $30,000 worth of drugs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was allegedly caught with almost 7 litres of a liquid believed to be gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a psychoactive drug.

Police say it’s estimated to have a street value of $27,600.

The man, a 34-year-old was also found with a conducted electrical weapon and $4400 of cash in two of his bags.

He faces the ACT Magistrates Court today (August 29) on charges including trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

ACT Policing urges people with information regarding drug dealers to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be provided anonymously on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.