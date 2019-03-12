Man charged with Gungahlin murder

A MAN, 30, has been charged with murder following the death of a 56-year-old man in Gungahlin on Monday (March 11). 

Police allege the 30-year-old was involved in the altercation at about 2am, which left the 56-year-old in a critical condition. Officers performed CPR, however the man died at the scene.

The 30-year-old was arrested a short time later near Manning Clark Crescent. He is not believed to be related to the 56-year-old, however, police believe they were known to each other.

The alleged offender faced the ACT Magistrates Court today (March 13).

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6372686.

