A MAN is in hospital in a critical condition after he received multiple injuries during a building site incident in Dickson this morning (September 6).

Emergency services were alerted to the accident on Challis Street at about 9.10am.

WorkSafe ACT says the man fell about 10 metres at the site.

Paramedics assessed the man before rushing him to hospital.

Work has stopped on the site and a non-disturbance notice is in place.