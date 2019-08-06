Man dies in Braidwood plane crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A PILOT was killed in a plane crash at Braidwood this morning (August 6).
Officers were called to a property on Nerriga Road, Braidwood, where the plane had crashed, shortly after 11.30am.
The body of the pilot, a man, who is believed to be the sole occupant, was found in the wreckage.
A crime scene has been established and police will work with Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators as inquiries into the crash continue.
No further information is available at this stage.