Man dies in Braidwood plane crash

A PILOT was killed in a plane crash at Braidwood this morning (August 6).

Officers were called to a property on Nerriga Road, Braidwood, where the plane had crashed, shortly after 11.30am.

The body of the pilot, a man, who is believed to be the sole occupant, was found in the wreckage.

A crime scene has been established and police will work with Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators as inquiries into the crash continue.

No further information is available at this stage.