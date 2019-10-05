Man extradited to face Canberra sex charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 37-year-old man has been extradited from the UK to face sexual offence charges in Canberra.

Police say the man fled overseas during a trial in the ACT Supreme Court in November, 2017, where he was facing four charges in relation to alleged sexual offences.

The man was detained in the UK in July in accordance with Australia’s extradition request.

Police officers from the ACT Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team escorted the man back from the United Kingdom to face retrial arriving back in Canberra yesterday (October 4)

Acting superintendent Matthew Reynolds says the extradition is a warning to others who thought of leaving the ACT without facing the consequences.

“ACT Policing worked closely with the Attorney General’s Department, the AFP’s international network and overseas law enforcement partners to ensure the man returned to Canberra to face court,” he says.

“Our members have been working hard to ensure the victim can receive justice and move on with their life.”