Man extradited to face Canberra sex charges

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 37-year-old man has been extradited from the UK to face sexual offence charges in Canberra.

Police say the man fled overseas during a trial in the ACT Supreme Court in November, 2017, where he was facing four charges in relation to alleged sexual offences.

The man was detained in the UK in July in accordance with Australia’s extradition request.

Police officers from the ACT Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team escorted the man back  from the United Kingdom to face retrial arriving back in Canberra yesterday (October 4)

Acting superintendent Matthew Reynolds says the extradition is a warning to others who thought of leaving the ACT without facing the consequences.

“ACT Policing worked closely with the Attorney General’s Department, the AFP’s international network and overseas law enforcement partners to ensure the man returned to Canberra to face court,” he says.

“Our members have been working hard to ensure the victim can receive justice and move on with their life.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleElegant concert of new and classic baroque
Next articleArts identities in near miss as gallery tree falls
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply