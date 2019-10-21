Man flashes teenagers in Fyshwick

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A MAN allegedly exposed himself to a group of teenagers on Thursday (October 17) in Fyshwick.
A day later, on Friday, one of the teenagers recognised the man, a 38-year-old, at the same location and called police.
The man was arrested at his residence yesterday and faces one count of indecent exposure at the ACT Magistrates Court.
Police are urging anyone who may have further information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6451601.