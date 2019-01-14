Man goes on assault spree in Hume

A MAN was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a number of people in Hume while under the influence of drugs yesterday (Sunday, January 13).

It was about 12pm when the 32-year-old assaulted three people on Tralee Street and then drove off in one of the victim’s vehicles.

Driving southbound on the Monaro Highway he then allegedly swerved in front of a cyclist causing the cyclist to collide with the vehicle and fall off his bike. The offender then got out of his car and assaulted the cyclist before walking onto the road and committing an indecent act while waving down traffic.

Police arrested the man who was running in a southerly direction on Isabella Drive. He will face court today.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6352196.