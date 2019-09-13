Man hit with the third meth charge in two days

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN has been the third person charge for trafficking methamphetamine in two days.

The man, a 38-year-old was arrested in Aranda last night (September 12), a day after a man and woman were caught with a trafficable quantity of meth in Gordon on Wednesday.

Police searched the man in Aranda and allege that he was in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He’s been charged with trafficking in a controlled drug, possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime and breaching parole.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (September 13).