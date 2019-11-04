Man shot in early morning traffic fight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BULLETS ripped through a car and hit an 18-year-old passenger during an alleged traffic altercation in Queanbeyan on Saturday (November 2) morning.

Shots were fired into the car, a dark blue Toyota Echo, and hit the 18-year-old in the leg at about 4.15am on Molongolo Street.

Officers attached to Monaro Police District were called to a home in Queanbeyan following the alleged incident and established a crime scene, before seizing a blue Toyota Echo for forensic examination.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and initially refused medical treatment before attending a hospital in the ACT.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen a silver sedan and a dark blue Toyota Echo in the time leading up to the alleged shooting to contact police.

Police would also like to speak to a man described as Caucasian, aged in his 30s with a solid build, who was driving a silver sedan in the Queanbeyan area around the time of the incident.

Detective inspector Neil Grey says the location of the alleged shooting is a real concern for police.

“We are looking at an incident that involves the discharge of a firearm in a residential area,” Mr Grey says.

“There existed a real potential for members of the public to suffer significant harm from this reckless and dangerous act.

“This kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated by police, and anyone who chooses to engage in these reckless acts will face the full brunt of the law.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station on 6298 0555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.