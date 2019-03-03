Man shot in Theodore

By
CityNews
-

SHOTS were reported last night (March 2) in the vicinity of Freda Gibson Circuit in Theodore.

Police say they were called to Theodore at around 10pm where a man with a gunshot wound had sought help at a nearby location.

His non-life-threatening injuries were treated and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police say they have identified several crime scenes that have been examined by AFP Forensic Services.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in Theodore or Calwell around 9.45-10pm last night, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam footage or information that could assist. Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

CityNews

