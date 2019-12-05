Man slashes tyres in police car park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A SIXTY-seven-year-old man stabbed the tyres of a police car in the Tuggeranong Police Station without police initially noticing.

Police, who noticed the man in the carpark at about 11.45pm on Monday (December 2), went out and spoke to him but didn’t realise he had slashed the tyres at that stage so the man left.

About an hour later police went to use police vehicle but were unable to because both rear tyres of the vehicle had been damaged.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of the car park, which allegedly showed the 67-year-old stab the tyres with a knife.

The man was located a short time later and was found to be in possession of a small fishing knife. He was arrested and charged with possessing a knife in a public place and damaging Commonwealth property. He received a summons and will face court at a later date.

Officer in charge of Tuggeranong Police Station, detective acting station sergeant Chris Ball says: “This is an extraordinarily stupid and senseless act of vandalism, as it resulted in police being unable to respond to another serious incident in a timely manner.”