Man slashes tyres in police car park

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A SIXTY-seven-year-old man stabbed the tyres of a police car in the Tuggeranong Police Station without police initially noticing. 

Police, who noticed the man in the carpark at about 11.45pm on Monday (December 2), went out and spoke to him but didn’t realise he had slashed the tyres at that stage so the man left.

About an hour later police went to use police vehicle but were unable to because both rear tyres of the vehicle had been damaged.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of the car park, which allegedly showed the 67-year-old stab the tyres with a knife.

The man was located a short time later and was found to be in possession of a small fishing knife. He was arrested and charged with possessing a knife in a public place and damaging Commonwealth property. He received a summons and will face court at a later date.

Officer in charge of Tuggeranong Police Station, detective acting station sergeant Chris Ball says: “This is an extraordinarily stupid and senseless act of vandalism, as it resulted in police being unable to respond to another serious incident in a timely manner.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMany ways to make a home look ‘new’ again
Next articleFive secretaries go in public service restructure
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply