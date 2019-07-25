Man struck with bat at ANU

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was struck with a baseball bat and robbed when he was walking to his car at the ANU campus in Acton on Tuesday night (July 23).

The victim was walking to his car, a white Subaru Liberty sedan with NSW registration, AW32PX, on Sullivans Creek Road, at about 8.30pm when he was attacked.

He was approached from behind by an offender, who’s described as a Caucasian male, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, wearing a baseball cap and jeans.

The offender allegedly struck the man with the baseball bat before taking his car keys and driving away in the white Subaru Liberty sedan.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website with reference number 6420419.