Man struck with bat at ANU

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was struck with a baseball bat and robbed when he was walking to his car at the ANU campus in Acton on Tuesday night (July 23). 

The victim was walking to his car, a white Subaru Liberty sedan with NSW registration, AW32PX, on Sullivans Creek Road, at about 8.30pm when he was attacked.

He was approached from behind by an offender, who’s described as a Caucasian male, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, wearing a baseball cap and jeans.

The offender allegedly struck the man with the baseball bat before taking his car keys and driving away in the white Subaru Liberty sedan.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website with reference number 6420419.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePlenty of laughs in new over-the-top hit
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply