Man targets tram in early graffiti attack

A NGUNNAWAL man was caught spray painting one of the light rail carriages in Mitchell early on Wednesday morning (April 3).

A security guard saw the 26-year-old spray painting the side of a light rail vehicle at the Sandford Street depot at about 3.50am.

When he was challenged by the security guard he left the depot.

A short time later, police conducted a patrol in the Mitchell area and found the man described by the security guard. He was carrying a knife and a backpack containing cans of spray paint, which police believe matched that used on the light rail vehicle.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court via summons on charges such as criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.