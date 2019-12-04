Many ways to make a home look ‘new’ again

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” speaks with the experts who can help with extensions, renovations, new furniture and updates.

WHETHER purchasing a new statement item for the home, retiling the kitchen or bathroom or brightening up with a coat of paint, experts can help get the job done.

No matter the project, “CityNews” speaks with experts available from the Canberra region, who are ready to help with revamps and renos.

Furniture that makes an affordable statement

WHEN updating the home, a statement piece of furniture can lift the feel of a room, says owner of Ex-Government Furniture, James Fullerton.

“A single designer piece can look cool and if you have the space to showcase an item it can make a huge difference to the space,” James says.

Ex-Government Furniture has designer and vintage chairs in stock, as well as high quality office furniture like filing cabinets, desks and workstations.

“Shopping with us is an easy way to get a designer item at a fraction of the price, and for uni students or anyone who doesn’t want to spend big, it’s ideal,” James says.

“The thing we also love about it is the reusing aspect. We are helping to reduce the environmental footprint of furniture waste.

“Everything we have is good quality, it’s built to last and would have otherwise ended up in landfill.”

An area that needs storage and that tends to be forgotten about is the garage, James says.

“With relatives visiting over Christmas it’s time to get organised,” he says.

“We have shelves and cabinets that can help hide away all the junk that can end up all over the house.”

And, James says a well-organised home study space is helpful as a quiet space to retreat to.

“The reality is that we need a space like that at home and we have everything you need to set it up.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Team has advice for any project

HOME Timber and Hardware in Phillip is a one-stop-shop for all home improvement needs and advice, says store manager Sandy George.

“We specialise in paints and have a large nursery as well as an outdoor furniture range in addition to basic general hardware and tools,” shve says.

Open seven days a week, Home Timber and Hardware offers a seniors’ discount and loyalty program and an online service where customers can “click and collect” by paying online before picking up their items in store.

“We have a delivery service for tradespeople, we cut timber to size [and we have] key cutting services too,” she says.

Sandy says the team are passionate about what they do and always go above and beyond to help customers.

“The staff regularly undertake training and have a lot of knowledge,” she says.

“Steve is our paint guru, Darren and Michael look after the nursery and specialise in garden power tools. They also do demonstrations for customers and help them with any of their questions.”

Home Timber and Hardware Phillip, 101-103 Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1744 or visit homehardware.com.au

WITH a large variety of new and trendy tiles, Rivoland Tiles’ general manager James Hibberson says tiles are a great way to update the home.

“Our comprehensive service provides a great knowledge of tiles, and we have the latest, most advanced products sourced from overseas,” he says.

“We are conscious of the ever-changing styles available and our team is always up-to-date with current trends and technologies.”

Rivoland Tiles, a family-owned and operated business, provides quality service and commitment to creating the best tile selection experience, James says.

He says they are one of the largest tile stockists on the eastern coast and are the largest supplier of tiles in the Canberra region.

With a knowledgeable and reliable team on hand, James says Rivoland Tiles also provides fixing materials, tools and technical advice to achieve the best possible outcome, whether it be for a project home, boutique or a large-scale development.

“We love helping families build their dream home or making their investment a success,” he says.

Rivoland Tiles. Queanbeyan showroom at 100 Crawford Street, call 6297 4510. Mitchell showroom at 55 Darling Street, call 6241 1557. Visit rivoland.com.au

BORDEAUX Construction and Management doesn’t shy away from complex renovations or extensions, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

No matter what an existing home or block looks like, Michael says the family-run business will work with clients from the initial concept stages all the way through to building them a dream home.

“Everything we deliver is a high-quality product that we can stand by for the long term because our reputation and our clients’ needs are very important to us,” he says.

And, Michael says that’s the case for any project, whether it’s from scratch or refreshing a home with a renovation or extensions.

With any home extension, he says they work with clients from the start to understand the vision they have in mind and then work with them step-by-step from the beginning to handover.

“We provide an obligation-free consultation which covers initial design and costs,” says Michael, who holds an unrestricted, “A”-class builder’s licence and has more than 10 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney.

When families outgrow their home but don’t want to move, Michael says Bordeaux Construction and Management can offer professional extension solutions for areas including new sunrooms, master suites and ensuites.

“We have worked with clients to open up their living spaces,” he says.

“Our ultimate goal is always constructing their dream project at the highest quality possible.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au