Mazda flees after ramming cop car

THE driver of a black Mazda 6 rammed a police car and sped off after officers attempted to stop the car in a Fyshwick carpark today (August 14).
Police followed the driver just after 1.40pm but were forced to stop in north Canberra because of concerns for public safety.
Later, at about 3pm, police located the car in Ainslie but the driver and passenger had already abandoned the vehicle.
While no-one was injured in this incident, police are concerned that a small number of individuals are choosing to drive in an extremely dangerous manner to avoid police.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, its occupants or dash cam footage of the vehicle driving dangerously are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333000.
