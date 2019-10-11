Mental health patients face ‘critical’ delays

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROWING number of mental health patients are at increased risk because of critical delays in ACT emergency departments, says shadow health minister Vicki Dunne. 

Vicki Dunne.

In 2018-19, Mrs Dunne says patients presenting to ACT emergency departments with a mental illness waited on average 16.2 hours to be admitted into dedicated mental health care, up from 6.6 hours in the previous year.

And, she says documents obtained by the Canberra Liberals under Freedom of Information laws show a disproportionate number of mental health patients were waiting more than 24 hours to be treated – in comparison to non-mental health patients.

“The ACT’s mental health system is in crisis,” Mrs Dunne says.

“Critical delays to treatment are putting more mental health patients at risk, and exacerbating existing pressures in our emergency departments.

“I’m concerned the Barr government is adopting dangerous strategies that aren’t in the best interest of patients in order to reduce pressure in the Adult Mental Health Unit.”

Mrs Dunne is now calling on the ACT government to acknowledge that the mental health system is in crisis.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArmed man threatens and robs Downer residents
Next articleFinal Provenance apartments offer bigger floor plans
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply