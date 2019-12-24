Mighty chook raffle to help fire victims

Share Canberra's trusted news:

YOUNGS Meat Poultry Smallgoods and the Eastlake Group have partnered to host possibly the “World’s Biggest Chook Raffle” to raise funds for those impacted by the south coast fires.

More than 120 chooks will be raffled at both Eastlake Gungahlin (51 Hinder Street) and Eastlake Calwell (Were Street) on Saturday night (December 28) with 100 per cent of the revenue raised going to those affected by fires between Canberra and the south coast.

“We all travel to the coast, it’s our second home and whilst we can’t go down there, we need to let the business and people of the coast know we are here to support them,” said Kylie Qiu, managing director Youngs Meat Poultry Smallgoods.

Youngs Chicken have donated the raffle prizes and Eastlake will sell tickets on Saturday for the draw commencing at 7pm.

“We’ve never done a raffle with this many prizes – we can’t wait, it will be such a fun night!” said Louize Glenn, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Eastlake Group.

“We’ve had the tins on the bar raising funds for the past month and have already sent through a few thousand dollars, but hopefully this will be a great kick to helping out our families on the south coast”