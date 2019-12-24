Mighty chook raffle to help fire victims

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Andrew Campbell

YOUNGS Meat Poultry Smallgoods and the Eastlake Group have partnered to host possibly the “World’s Biggest Chook Raffle” to raise funds for those impacted by the south coast fires.

More than 120 chooks will be raffled at both Eastlake Gungahlin (51 Hinder Street) and Eastlake Calwell (Were Street) on Saturday night (December 28) with 100 per cent of the revenue raised going to those affected by fires between Canberra and the south coast.

“We all travel to the coast, it’s our second home and whilst we can’t go down there, we need to let the business and people of the coast know we are here to support them,” said Kylie Qiu, managing director Youngs Meat Poultry Smallgoods.

Youngs Chicken have donated the raffle prizes and Eastlake will sell tickets on Saturday for the draw commencing at 7pm.

“We’ve never done a raffle with this many prizes – we can’t wait, it will be such a fun night!” said Louize Glenn, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Eastlake Group.

“We’ve had the tins on the bar raising funds for the past month and have already sent through a few thousand dollars, but hopefully this will be a great kick to helping out our families on the south coast”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice release images of alleged attackers
Next articleGovernment looks for help to water fatigued street trees
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply