Minister plans mosque visit after NZ shootings

CITY Services Minister Chris Steel is planning to visit a Canberra mosque this week to reassure the community following the shocking shootings at two Christchurch mosques yesterday (March 15).

He says that many Muslim communities in Australia and Canberra are “reeling from these terrible events occurring in Muslim communities with which they have close ties”.

“We are thinking of the NZ Muslim communities that have been subjected to this hateful violence,” he says.

“The ACT government stands with you and NZ during this difficult time.

“This week we are celebrating Harmony Day. It is another opportunity to come together to support inclusion in our city where we welcome people of all faiths.

“I am looking forward to visiting a mosque in Canberra this week to reassure the community that, during this time of grief, we stand with them and for inclusion.”