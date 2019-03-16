Minister plans mosque visit after NZ shootings

By
CityNews
-

CITY Services Minister Chris Steel is planning to visit a Canberra mosque this week to reassure the community following the shocking shootings at two Christchurch mosques yesterday (March 15).

Chris Steel.

He says that many Muslim communities in Australia and Canberra are “reeling from these terrible events occurring in Muslim communities with which they have close ties”.

“We are thinking of the NZ Muslim communities that have been subjected to this hateful violence,” he says.

“The ACT government stands with you and NZ during this difficult time.

“This week we are celebrating Harmony Day. It is another opportunity to come together to support inclusion in our city where we welcome people of all faiths.

“I am looking forward to visiting a mosque in Canberra this week to reassure the community that, during this time of grief, we stand with them and for inclusion.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSerious assault in Palmerston: four in hospital
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply