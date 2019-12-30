Minister urged to pay ACT volunteer firefighters

THE ACT opposition has called on Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman to interrupt his leave and write to the Federal government to enlist the territory in the Rural Fire Service payment support scheme.  

The Federal government recently announced a payment support scheme for NSW RFS volunteers, and invited other state and territory governments to join this scheme.

“Many brave men and women of our Rural Fire Service have given up paid work opportunities and precious family time this holiday season to volunteer to help fight the bushfires that continue to burn our country,” says Liberal emergency services spokesperson Giulia Jones.

“Our firefighters are the backbone of bush-firefighting efforts and it is only right that government fully support them.

“After being unavailable for media today [December 30], the ACT Emergency Services Minister should take a few hours off his holiday and write a letter to the Federal government requesting to be part of the payment support scheme.

“This would go a long way in supporting many of the over 600 ACT RFS volunteers who have helped fight the fires in our neighbouring state.”

 

