Missing baby, police have ‘serious’ concerns

POLICE are calling for public assistance to locate missing four-month-old boy David Hughes.

Garry Hughes.

David was last seen about 10.30am today (December 28) in Narrabundah.

Police believe David is with his father Garry Hughes.

Garry is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 190cm (6’3”) in height, and of slim build. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black hat, and dark grey shorts, and has tattoos of SCB on his left forearm and a large cat on his left bicep.

Garry was on foot, pushing a black and grey Maxi Cosy pram with a black bassinet attached.

Police are seeking to locate David as there are “serious concerns” for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen David or Garry Hughes or has any information about their whereabouts is urged to call 131444. Information can be provided anonymously.

