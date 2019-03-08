Missing boy ‘concerns’ police

TWELVE-year-old Jarvyse Lappin-James is missing and police say they have have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Jarvyse was last seen about 3.30pm yesterday (March 8) in Red Hill dressed in a blue, short-sleeved, button-up shirt and khaki jeans.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 5’9” (175cm) tall, slim build and brown hair.

In seeking the public’s help to find him, police say they would like to reassure Jarvyse he is not in trouble.

Anyone who has seen Jarvyse or may have any information that could help police should call 131444.