Missing documents puts school on notice

BRINDABELLA Christian College has been issued six improvement notices by WorkSafe ACT in relation to work health and safety documentation. 

The notices, which were issued yesterday (December 12), relate to the development and documentation of work health and safety systems as required under the Work Health and Safety legislation.

The notices cover the development and documentation of processes and procedures including risk assessments for hazard identification (incorporating psychological hazards such as bullying and harassment), methodology for investigating complaints, ensuring appropriate training and instruction is available for workers, consulting workers on the development of policies and procedures, and having systems in place to ensure officers exercise appropriate due diligence.

The College is required to demonstrate completion of all notices by early March 2020.

WorkSafe ACT will continue to work with the College during this process.

WorkSafe ACT say the notices and action taken does not relate to student safety.

