Missing Jesse’s silence is out of character

FAMILY of missing man Jesse Elson has described his silence as out of character.

The 25-year-old was last seen in Latham sometime between December 11-12 and has not been seen or heard of since.

Jesse is described as Caucasian, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Police and Jesse’s family have concerns for his welfare, and police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Jesse or who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444 using reference number 6474002.