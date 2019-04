“SERIOUS” concerns for the wellbeing of teenager Tanya Thompson-Brown has been raised by police and her family after she went missing on Monday (April 8).

The 15-year-old was last seen on Monday evening in Narrabundah.

She is described as having an olive complexion, about 170cm (5’6”) tall, large build with black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve top and black tracksuit pants.

UPDATE: 3.15pm

POLICE report Tanya has been located safe and well.