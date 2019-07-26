More than 4000 roos killed in cull

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

kangaroos

MORE than 4000 kangaroos were killed across the ACT over the past three months as part of the ACT government’s annual conservation cull. 

Acting director of ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Justin Foley says: “A total of 4035 kangaroos have been culled as part of the ACT government’s ongoing program to protect grassland and woodland sites from overgrazing.”

“An ACT government veterinary officer undertook spot checks during the program and found the kangaroos were killed humanely,” he says.

The cull, which started on May 7, saw reserves across the capital close. They will reopen to the public today.

“The reopened reserves are Callum Brae Nature Reserve, Crace Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Gungaderra Nature Reserve, Kama Nature Reserve, Mulanggari Grasslands, The Pinnacle Nature Reserve, Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve and Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve,” Mr Foley says. 

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service released a summary of the cull numbers…

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleKing’s choir plays a royally good concert
Next articleMovie review / ‘The Keeper’ (M)
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply