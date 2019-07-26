More than 4000 roos killed in cull

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than 4000 kangaroos were killed across the ACT over the past three months as part of the ACT government’s annual conservation cull.

Acting director of ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Justin Foley says: “A total of 4035 kangaroos have been culled as part of the ACT government’s ongoing program to protect grassland and woodland sites from overgrazing.”

“An ACT government veterinary officer undertook spot checks during the program and found the kangaroos were killed humanely,” he says.

The cull, which started on May 7, saw reserves across the capital close. They will reopen to the public today.

“The reopened reserves are Callum Brae Nature Reserve, Crace Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Gungaderra Nature Reserve, Kama Nature Reserve, Mulanggari Grasslands, The Pinnacle Nature Reserve, Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve and Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve,” Mr Foley says.