More than half of Canberra’s adults gambled this year

ABOUT 44,000 people in the ACT, or 14 per cent of the population, were impacted by their own or someone else’s gambling over the past 12 months, according to the 2019 ACT Gambling Survey.

The survey, which was conducted by the Australian National University’s Centre for Gambling Research and funded by the ACT Gambling and Racing Commission, found 60 per cent of ACT adults participated in some form of gambling activity in the past 12 months.

Centre director and lead author, Dr Marisa Paterson, says the report shows the complexity around gambling activity and the impacts of gambling on the Canberra community.

Typically, she says a loss of savings and spending money were the most common types of harm experienced by those who gamble in the ACT.

But, she says emotional impacts were also common, with loved ones reporting arguments, a breakdown in communication, feelings of anger, lack of trust, and stress or anxiety.

“These results are not something we should walk away from and say ‘we’re ok here’,” Dr Paterson says.

“We need to seriously consider gambling and its role in our community.”

The survey shows the level of harm for young men in particular is a major concern. Men in the ACT are disproportionately engaged in gambling activity and experience harm at significantly greater rates than women.

“Men in the ACT are classified as at-risk or problem gamblers at twice the rate of women,” Dr Paterson says.

The survey also found a significant increase in ACT residents, particularly men, gambling online – with the number increasing from 8 per cent in 2014 to 21 per cent.

“Although online gambling is of particular interest and concern, the findings suggest poker machine use still predicts problem gambling more reliably than participation in any other type of gambling activity,” Dr Paterson says.

ACT Gambling and Racing Commission CEO David Snowden says it’s important to have a conversation with family and friends if someone thinks they may be experiencing harm from gambling.

“Harms from gambling might seem small at first, but it can escalate quickly and significantly impact a person’s life. We encourage you to work together as a community and empower those affected to seek assistance,” Mr Snowden says.

The ACT Gambling Survey is carried out every five years. This year the researchers used mobile phone numbers as well as landlines to reach more participants.

“We had 10,000 participants this time, up from about 7000 in 2014 and also interviewed in languages other than English for the first time,” Dr Paterson says.

The report is released as part of the Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from October 21-27.

For more information about Gambling Harm Awareness Week, and gambling harm prevention in the ACT, visit act.gov.au/dontplayitdown.