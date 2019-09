Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORT Street was closed for about an hour around midday (September 5) after a suspicious package was found in a carpark, reports “CityNews” writer Mike Welsh.

The street was recently re-opened but not before police ran tests on the package, which was allegedly left in the carpark at about 11am.

The bomb squad called in its robot to inspect the area but Mr Welsh says it didn’t need to be used.

He says the package was deemed to be safe.